MS Dhoni Has The Third-worst Wicket-keeping Record at 2019 World Cup. Yes, You Read That Right

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his lusty blow at the end of an innings and for his quick-witted work behind the stumps. The two-time World Cup-winning captain has done it on numerous counts for Team India over his almost 15-year career.

But, he is 37-years old now. The man who once could do no wrong, can't seem to get things right at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Dhoni has not been having the best of times with the bat, as his failing hands just refuse to do his mind's bidding. The former Indian captain has scored 188 from six outings, with the last game against England caused fans to raise questions again. Dhoni scored a slow and steady 31-ball 42 not out as India lost to England by 31 runs.

Dhoni's wicket-keeping too has not been up to the mark in the ongoing World Cup, in respect to his own standards nor his to his peers in this tournament.

Statistically, Dhoni has been the third-worst wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals in 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni has dismissed just four dismissals, two catches and two stumpings, in the six matches so far. Leading the list is Australia's Alex Carey, who has 18 dismissals from eight games to his name.

The only wicket-keepers with a worse record than Dhoni are the two who donned the gloves for Afghanistan in this World Cup, Ikram Alikhil and Mohammad Shahzad.

Dhoni incidentally also leads the list for most byes conceded, having given away 19 byes - double that of Alex Carey, who is the next person on the list.

The DRS (Dhoni-Review-System) has also been faulty in this tournament as India missed the opportunity to get Jason Roy out for 20. Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar gave a wrong decision and on MS Dhoni insistence, Virat Kohli did not send the case upstairs. Reviews showed that Roy had indeed edged the ball straight to Dhoni as India missed out on a wicket.

There is time though for things to turn around. India have two more group stage games remaining, and will next face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley.