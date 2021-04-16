sports

Check here MT vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Final Match. Also check the schedule of Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles

MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021 Final between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mashonaland Eagles: Matabeleland Tuskers and Mashonaland Eagles will clash in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021 Final on Friday, April 16 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The Tuskers won their last two matches against Mid West Rhinos and Mountaineers,which helped them claim the top spot in the league standings. They have an upper hand going into the summit clash since they beaten the Eagles earlier in the league stage. On the other hand, the Eagles booked their finals berth by finishing second in the standings. They have won three of their four games in the domestic tournament.

Both sided have the same win-loss (3-1) and points tally (30) and it will be interesting to see two strong sides battle it out in the finals.

The Zimbabwe T20 2021 Final MT vs ME game is scheduled to start at 5:00pmIST.

MT vs ME Live Streaming

All matches of Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Final 2021 tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

MT vs ME Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 16 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 5:00 PM IST.

MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Craig Ervine

Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

All-rounders: Brian Chari, Bright Phiri, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Ainsley Ndlovu, Tapiwa Mufudza, Thabo Mboyi,Charlton Tshuma

MT vs ME Probable XIsMatabeleland Tuskers: Brian Chari (C), Bright Phiri, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (WK), Thabo Mboyi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton TshumaMashonaland Eagles: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (WK), Tinashe Nenhunzi, Elton Chigumbura, Brad Evans, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Daniel Jakiel

first published:April 16, 2021, 16:26 IST