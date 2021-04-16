Both sided have the same win-loss (3-1) and points tally (30) and it will be interesting to see two strong sides battle it out in the finals.
The Zimbabwe T20 2021 Final MT vs ME game is scheduled to start at 5:00pmIST.MT vs ME Live Streaming
All matches of Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Final 2021 tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.MT vs ME Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, April 16 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 5:00 PM IST.MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Craig Ervine
Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva
Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva
Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
All-rounders: Brian Chari, Bright Phiri, Wesley Madhevere
Bowlers: Ainsley Ndlovu, Tapiwa Mufudza, Thabo Mboyi,Charlton TshumaMT vs ME Probable XIsMatabeleland Tuskers: Brian Chari (C), Bright Phiri, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (WK), Thabo Mboyi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton TshumaMashonaland Eagles: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (WK), Tinashe Nenhunzi, Elton Chigumbura, Brad Evans, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Daniel Jakiel
