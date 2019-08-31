Much-delayed National Games to be Held in Goa Next Year: IOA
The Indian Olympic Association announced that the 36th National Games will be held in Goa from October 20 to November 4 2020.
36th National Games was scheduled to be hosted in 2019 (Photo Credit: Facebook)
New Delhi: The much-delayed 36th National Games will be staged in Goa from October 20 to November 4 next year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said here on Saturday.
The IOA finalised the dates during its meeting with the Goan delegation here on Saturday.
"It was finalised in a meeting here today and the National Games will be held in October-November next year. The Goan officials have promised that they will have all the facilities and infrastructure ready this time," IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.
The meeting was attended by IOA top brass and delegation from Goa, including Sports Minister Babu Azgaonkar, Sports Secretary J Ashok Kumar, VM Prabhudesai, Kriahnamurthy and Engineer Anil Ringne.
Non-completion of the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the multiple delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.
However, Engineer Ringne on Saturday assured that the infrastructure work will be completed well in time.
Goa was earlier supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games in November last year. However, the state later set aside dates for the event from March 30 to April 14 this year, but then expressed its inability to host the Games during that period owing to the general elections.
The IOA in April had asked Goa to pay a penalty of Rs 10 crore for repeatedly postponing the National Games. However, the state government urged the IOA to write off the penalty, assuring that there would be no further delay in organising the Games.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs