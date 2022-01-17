Muhammad Ali Birth Anniversary: The Legend's Memorable Quotes and Remarkable Records

Considered the greatest boxer in the world, Muhammad Ali was born on January 17, 1942. Americans had never seen an athlete – or perhaps any public figure – like Ali. He was heavyweight champ a record three times between 1964 and 1978, taking part in some of the sport’s most epic bouts. He was rebellious and psyched himself up by taunting opponents and reciting original poems that predicted the round in which he would knock them out in. The audacity caused many to despise Ali but endeared him to millions.

Let’s honour the celebrated athlete by taking a look at some of his best quotes, and remarkable records:

Besides being a 3-time heavyweight champ, Ali emerged as a cultural icon because of his unabashed, witty statements that proved his legendary status as a fighter time and again.

Some of his unforgettable quotes included:

“It’s lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself.”

“A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.”

“Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.”

“It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.”

“Don’t count the days; make the days count.”

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

“It’s hard to be humble when you’re as great as I am.”

Speaking of his greatness, Ali- The People’s Champion had an illustrious boxing career wherein he fought 61 fights and won 56 by the time he was 39 years.

Ali’s record breaking journey to stardom came into prominence with the Olympic victory. In 1960, having knocked out Zbigniew Pietrzkowski of Poland, he won the light-heavyweight Olympic gold medal.

Before the Olympics, in 1954, Ali then known as Cassius Clay created euphoria after winning his first big fight against Ronny O’Keefe.

In a historic boxing match in 1964, Ali defeated Sonny Liston and became the heavyweight champion of the world.

A legendary fight that created history in 1974 was between the undefeated heavyweight champion George Foreman and former undisputed heavyweight champion, Ali. It was called The Rumble in the Jungle. Ali emerged victorious in the eighth round.

Another momentous occasion in Ali’s career was in 1975 when he was declared the winner after the 14th round against Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila match.

The masterful champion in 1978 defeated Leon Spinks in a rematch and became the first boxer to win the heavyweight championship three times.

