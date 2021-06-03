Muhammad Ali Death Anniversary: Motivational Quotes by World's 'Greatest Boxer' to Inspire You

Muhammad Ali was ‘The Greatest’ boxer the world had ever known. The American boxing icon passed away at the age of 74 on June 3, 2016 due to Parkinson’s disease. Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. aka Muhammad Ali was known as The People’s Champion and emerged as a cultural icon.

Beside being the best heavyweight boxer, this renowned athlete was also known for his profound sayings. The world witnessed some of the most inspiring quotes from this legendary man.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. His hands can’t hit what his eyes can’t see. Now you see me, now you don’t.”- This was Ali’s one of the many famous quotes.

On his 5th death anniversary, let’s fondly cherish his memories by taking a look at some of his best quotes:

Don’t count the days; make the days count.

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.

Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.

I’m young; I’m handsome; I’m fast. I can’t possibly be beat.

Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.

A man who has no imagination has no wings.

Live everyday as if it were your last because someday you’re going to be right.

Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.

I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’

Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.

At home I am a nice guy: but I don’t want the world to know. Humble people, I’ve found, don’t get very far.

If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you.

