Mullens' Giveaways Send 49ers To 25-20 Loss To Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif.: Nick Mullens missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk on his second pass of the game and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his last one.

It was that kind of day for the San Francisco 49ers, who were unable to put together a second straight impressive performance without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mullens committed three turnovers, including a fumble that set up Philadelphias go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the pick-six that helped seal a 25-20 win for the Eagles on Sunday night that sent the Niners to their second home loss this season.

We had plenty of opportunities, Mullens said. I really just didnt execute. The way Im feeling is pretty black and white right now. I just didnt execute. Thats what it comes down to. Three turnovers, 14 points off turnovers. Thats really about it.

A week after throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Giants, Mullens wasnt nearly as sharp for the 49ers (2-2) against a much tougher Eagles defense.

He threw an interception in the red zone in the first half to deny the Niners a scoring opportunity and then melted down a bit in the fourth quarter.

With San Francisco nursing a 14-11 lead, Mullens lost a fumble on a strip sack by CreVon LeBlanc that Malik Jackson recovered. That set up the go-ahead score for the Eagles on Carson Wentzs 42-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham.

Then on the next possession, Mullens threw another interception that Alex Singleton returned for a touchdown.

I just wasnt as accurate as I needed to be, Mullens said. I felt like we could have taken advantage of some opportunities that were there. … I just need to execute better.

Coach Kyle Shanahan pulled Mullens after this third giveaway and C.J. Beathard tried to lead a late comeback that ultimately fell short when his desperation heave fell incomplete in the end zone on the final play.

Mullens had just put San Francisco in too big a hole. The night started off on the wrong foot when he missed Juszczyk on a deep shot on the opening drive.

Mullens was off for most of the game as he was unable to connect with his wide receivers. All-Pro tight end George Kittle had a big day with a career-high 15 catches for 183 yards and a score but it wasnt nearly enough.

I wasnt able to get him in much of a rhythm today, coach Kyle Shanahan said. He had a challenge with that front. I know and Nick knows he can play better.

The Niners hope they wont need to see that for a while. Garoppolo has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle but could be ready to return next week when San Francisco hosts Miami.

Getting their starting quarterback back on the field will be a big boost to the defending NFC champions, who have lost their first two home games of the season.

They have been hampered significantly by injuries, with season-ending injuries to defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. Garoppolo, Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Raheem Mostert and edge rusher Dee Ford are among the other key players who have missed time this season.

I dont feel that were playing to our standard that were capable of playing,” said defensive lineman Arik Armstead. “But its a long season. Its just the first quarter of the season. We have a lot more games and Im excited to continue this journey and get better. I feel like when we get our guys back at full strength, well be in a good place.”

