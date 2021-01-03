News18 Logo

Mullins Has 20 And Rice Takes Back-to-back Wins Over UTSA

HOUSTON: Chris Mullins had a season-high 20 points as Rice beat UTSA 84-69 on Saturday for the second time in two days.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for Rice (8-2, 2-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari added 15 points and eight rebounds. Travis Evee had 10 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 points and Keaton Wallace scored 15 points apiece for the Roadrunners (4-5, 0-2). Jacob Germany had 11 points and Jhivvan Jackson 10.

Rice defeated UTSA 95-86 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

