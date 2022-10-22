MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Starting Line-Up

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls had started the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a promising note. The winners of the 2018 season produced a sensational gameplay to win their first two matches.

In the season opener, Bengaluru Bulls clinched a comfortable 34-29 victory against Telugu Titans. In the next match, Puneri Paltan did put up a strong fight but it was not enough to get the better of Bengaluru Bulls.

However, Bengaluru Bulls failed to continue their winning momentum and conceded back-to-back defeats in their next two encounters. And now in their sixth match of the season, Bengaluru Bulls will be hosting U Mumba on Saturday. The match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls, come into the fixture, after recording a convincing 45-28 win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. After playing five games, Bengaluru Bulls currently have 16 points in their kitty.

U Mumba, on the other hand, could not secure a winning start to their season after conceding a 41-27 defeat at the hands of the defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

MUM vs BLR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match.

MUM vs BLR Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs BLR Match Details

The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku

All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Kandola

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible Starting line-up:

U Mumba Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

