MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Starting Line-Up

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls had started the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a promising note. The winners of the 2018 season produced a sensational gameplay to win their first two matches.
In the season opener, Bengaluru Bulls clinched a comfortable 34-29 victory against Telugu Titans. In the next match, Puneri Paltan did put up a strong fight but it was not enough to get the better of Bengaluru Bulls.
However, Bengaluru Bulls failed to continue their winning momentum and conceded back-to-back defeats in their next two encounters. And now in their sixth match of the season, Bengaluru Bulls will be hosting U Mumba on Saturday. The match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
Bengaluru Bulls, come into the fixture, after recording a convincing 45-28 win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. After playing five games, Bengaluru Bulls currently have 16 points in their kitty.
U Mumba, on the other hand, could not secure a winning start to their season after conceding a 41-27 defeat at the hands of the defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C.
Ahead of Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls; here is everything you need to know:
MUM vs BLR Telecast
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match.
MUM vs BLR Live Streaming
The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
MUM vs BLR Match Details
The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 pm IST.
MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Bharat
Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola
MUM vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:
Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku
All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan
Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Kandola
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible Starting line-up:
U Mumba Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar
Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
