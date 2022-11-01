MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 MUM vs TEL match, November 9, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune 7:30 pm IST

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has so far proved to be a disappointing one for Telugu Titans. With just one win from nine matches, Telugu Titans are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Telugu Titans clinched their solitary win of the season last month during the match against Patna Pirates. Monu Goyat had emerged as the star raider of the clash after registering 10 points. In their last match, Telugu Titans went down against UP Yoddhas.

Telugu Titans will now be aiming to end their six-match losing streak when they will be back in action on Wednesday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League match, Telugu Titans will be up against U Mumba. The match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will aim to carry forward their two-match winning streak when they will face a depleted Telugu Titans. U Mumba come into the game after registering a convincing 25-36 win against Bengal Warriors, in their last Pro Kabaddi League match.

With five wins from eight matches, U Mumba currently find themselves in the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans, here is everything you need to know:

MUM vs TEL Match Details

The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Wednesday, November 2, at 7:30 pm IST.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

U Mumba Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj

