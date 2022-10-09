MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing Team for MUM vs UP Pro Kabbadi League 2022, MUM vs UP Match 10, October 10, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm IST

The Pro Kabbadi League has started off in some style and in the tenth match of the competition U Mumba will take on the UP Yoddha at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, October 8.

UP Yoddhas emerged victorious in their tournament opener against Jaipur Pink Panthers by a whisker. The Yoddhas won 34-32 after the halftime ended 15-12 in favour of former champions Jaipur. Yoddhas went all out and turned up their ante in the dying moments to register an enthralling victory. They will be looking to extend their winning streak on Monday.

Meanwhile, U Mumba had to taste a humiliating defeat at the hands of the reigning champions Dabbang Delhi. The Mumbai outfit was drubbed 41-27 as Delhi’s Captain Naveen Kumar stole points for fun and outclassed the U Mumba defence.

Who will manage to emerge victorious on Monday? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha; here is everything you need to know:

MUM VS UP Telecast

The match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

MUM VS UP Live Streaming

The match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MUM VS UP Match Details

The MUM vs UP match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, October 10, at 7:30 pm IST.

MUM VS UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MUM VS UP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh

All-Rounders: Kiran Magar

Raiders: Guman Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar

U Mumba and UP Yoddha Possible Starting Line-up:

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Surender Gill, Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

