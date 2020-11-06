Mumbai Back In IPL Final After Crushing Delhi By 57 Runs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Mumbai Indians will defend their Indian Premier League title in the final after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Thursday.

Mumbai was made to bat first and put up a formidable 200-5. Delhi chose to bat second to take advantage of evening dew but fast bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were still too good. Delhi was cut down to 0-3 eight balls into its chase, and 20-4. The Capitals eventually finished on 143-8.

“This was our best (game) so far, the way we came out with intent, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said.

Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, will play for a record-extending fifth title on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi will get another shot at reaching its first final. It will meet the winner between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who meet on Friday.

Delhi’s chase was cut off at the knees at the very start. Boult, who Delhi traded to Mumbai before the season, had Prithvi Shaw caught behind off the second ball of the innings.

Off the fifth, Boult had Ajinkya Rahane lbw to an inswinger on his front pad.

Fellow paceman Bumrah joined the demolition by bowling Shikhar Dhawans off stump with a yorker, and Delhi was 0-3.

Bumrah came back and had Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer caught at short cover on 12, and they were 20-4 after four overs. Boult had 2-9 and wasnt needed again. Bumrah had 2-11 and finished with 4-14.

Delhi played out the remaining overs and Marcus Stoinis, dropped on 7, made a no-pressure 65. Axar Patel added 42.

“Every night cant be yours, Iyer said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports