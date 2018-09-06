GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai City FC Register First Pre-season Win, Beat Maejo United 3-1

Mumbai City FC registered their first win in their pre-season campaign as they comfortably defeated Maejo United 3-1 on Wednesday (September 6).

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
Rafael Bastos (L) and Modou Sougou (R) (Facebook/Mumbai City FC)
Mumbai: Mumbai City FC registered their first win in their pre-season campaign as they comfortably defeated Maejo United 3-1 on Wednesday (September 6). The Mumbai City FC are preparing for the fifth edition of the Indian Super League in Thailand and as part of it, the game against Maejo United was played in Chiang Mai.

Mumbai got off to a bright start with their latest recruit Senegal's Modou Sougou scoring the opening goal in the 25th minute. Sougou impressed with his skills on the ball and speedy forays all through the game, the club said in a media statement issued.

Mumbai City dominated the possession and kept opponents under pressure. The ISL side built on their first-half lead of 1-0 by scoring another goal in the 63rd minute. Former SC Braga man Rafael Bastos fired in a screamer from 25 yards way that brooked no response from the Maejo keeper.

Maejo fought back five minutes later with Apisit Dedkad pumping in an opportunistic goal. But then in the 73rd minute, nimble-footed 22-year-old Alan Deory made most of a smart Sanju Pradhan pass to beat players and slot the third goal, which sealed the win
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
