Mumbai Open: Ankita, Rutuja Exit to Signal End of Indian challenge

India's lukewarm challenge in the L and T Mumbai Open tennis championship came to an end on Thursday following the elimination of Ankita Raina in singles and Rutuja Bhosale in doubles.Ankita served poorly right through her pre-quarterfinal tie against Montenegro opponent Danka Kovinic and was beaten 6-2 7-5 in just 1 hour and 17 minutes on the hard courts of the Cricket Club of India.Later, Rutuja too made her exit as she and her Japanese partner Hiroko Kuwata went down tamely 3-6 3-6 against the top seeded pair of Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Irina Khromacheva of Russia in the doubles quarter final of the WTA event.The tournament is set to conclude with the finals on Sunday.