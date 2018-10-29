Mumbai Open Singles Main Draw Set for Tuesday Start

Mumbai: Action in main draw singles in the USD 125,000 WTA L&T Mumbai Open commences at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday after Monday's break.Third seed Sachia Vickery of the USA will face-off against Israel's Deniz Khazaniuk in a main draw first round match to kick-off the tennis action.The proceedings were set originally to start Monday, but the organisers decided to give a break for effective crowd control as the matches were clashing with the on-field action in the fourth cricket ODI between India and the West Indies in the adjacent Brabourne Stadium that also is CCI's.The four Indian players in the main draw will begin their singles campaign only Wednesday, with Ankita Raina facing Rutuja Bhosle, Karman Kaur Thandi taking on top seed Zheng Saisai of China and qualifier Pranjala Yadlapalli meeting 5th seed Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand.Incidentally, Ankita will also face-off against Rutuja in the doubles, Tuesday, with their respective partners.India's Prarthana Thombare will also feature in doubles action on the same day.Sachia's match on centre court will be followed by last years runner-up and 2nd seed Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia taking on Russias Veronika Kudermetova.Also featuring in Tuesday's action will be wild card and 2013 Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki of Germany against eighth seed Nao Hibino of Japan.Speaking on her upcoming match against Rutuja, Ankita said, "I have played Rutuja a couple of times in the past and I am expecting this to be a good contest.""After reaching my first quarter-final at the Mumbai Open last year, my career graph has climbed upwards and I am hoping to do better in the 2nd edition."The Mumbai Open is a great opportunity for female tennis players in India," the India women's No. 1 added.