Mumbai Retains IPL Title After Beating Delhi By 5 Wickets

The defending champion Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for a recordextending fifth time after routing the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The defending champion Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for a record-extending fifth time after routing the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

In reply to Delhi’s 156-7, Mumbai cruised to 157-5 in 18.4 overs on the back of captain Rohit Sharmas 68 off 51 balls and spoiled the Capitals’ first appearance in the final.

Delhi struggled against Mumbai’s pace, led by Trent Boults 3-30, including a wicket with the first ball of the final.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss, made an unbeaten 65 and Rishabh Pant notched his first half-century this season before falling to Nathan Coulter-Nile for 56.

Mumbai dominated Delhi this season, winning all four of their matches.

  First Published: November 10, 2020, 23:03 IST
