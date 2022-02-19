Mumbai Officially Elected as 2023 IOC Session Host, Jio World Centre Named the Venue

Mumbai will host International Olympic Committee’s next session in 2023. The City of Dreams was officially named the host city following a voting session at the IOC Session 2022.

A total of 82 IOC members were eligible for voting, out of which 6 voted for abstention, while 75 members voted yes. Only one vote went against Mumbai as the host of the next IOC Session.

Listen to International Olympic Committee member, Mrs Nita Ambani's speech at the IOC session, 2022. Later in this session, India was awarded the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023#IOC #IOCSessionMumbai2023 pic.twitter.com/oTsTVPzg6y— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) February 19, 2022

The IOC Session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC’s supreme organ, and its decisions are final. The 2023 edition of the event will be held at Jio World Centre.

“Its an honour to lead the Indian delegation today for hosting such a prestigious Olympic event," said Mrs Nita Ambani, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member

Advertisement

Listen to International Olympic Committee member, Mrs Nita Ambani’s speech at the IOC session, 2022. Later in this session, India was awarded the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023#IOC #IOCSessionMumbai2023 pic.twitter.com/oTsTVPzg6y— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) February 19, 2022

“We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!" she added.

Following the announcement, Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra took to Twitter to thank Mrs. Nita Ambani for her ‘efforts to bring the 2023 session to Mumbai,’ he wrote: Mumbai hosting the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session is not just a matter of great pride but also an opportunity to push India ahead on the sporting horizon. Grateful to Smt. Nita Ambani ji for her efforts to bring the 2023 session to Mumbai, Maharashtra!

Mumbai hosting the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session is not just a matter of great pride but also an opportunity to push India ahead on the sporting horizon.Grateful to Smt. Nita Ambani ji for her efforts to bring the 2023 session to Mumbai, Maharashtra! — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 19, 2022

The IOC session in 2023 is expected to choose the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics and it is likely to be held in May or June next year.

India has earlier hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.