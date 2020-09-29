Mumbai's Great IPL Comeback Falls Short In Super Over

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard led a remarkable fightback by defending champion Mumbai Indians before going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a super over in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Kishan smashed 99 off 58 balls and Pollard hit an electrifying unbeaten 60 off 24 deliveries that included a last-ball four as Mumbai forced the game to a super over by finishing on 201-5.

But Pollard could hit only one boundary in the super over as Bangalore fast bowler Navdeep Saini conceded just seven runs, then Saini’s captain, Virat Kohli, won the game with a four off the last ball.

Earlier, Bangalores three top order batsmen — AB de Villiers (55), Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) — all scored half-centuries and guided their team to 201-3.

Mumbai looked like it was out of it with 80 required off the last four overs, but Kishan and Pollard nearly pulled off the victory with some extraordinary hitting. The brunt was taken by legspinners Adam Zampa (1-53) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1-48), who conceded 49 runs in two overs.

Bangalore shares the lead on the table with four points, while Mumbai has two points.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports