English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mum's the Word as Azarenka Storms into Tokyo Quarters
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka thrashed Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals Thursday as she seeks a return to the top after giving birth in late 2016.
Victoria Azarenka.
Loading...
Tokyo: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka thrashed Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals Thursday as she seeks a return to the top after giving birth in late 2016.
The Belarusian, who slipped further down the rankings as a result of a lengthy custody battle over baby Leo, will face either top seed Caroline Wozniacki, who is chasing a hat-trick of Tokyo titles, or Italy's Camila Giorgi in the last eight.
Wildcard Azarenka, currently 63rd on the women's WTA rankings, broke for 4-3 with a dipping backhand and clinched the opening set with a fizzing pass that landed on Barty's shoelaces, forcing the seventh seed to dump a forehand into the net.
Azarenka raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and the two-time Australian Open champion delivered the coup de grace by jamming up Barty with a vicious kick serve into the ribcage on her second match point.
"That makes me feel a little old, but I'm happy to be here," said Azarenka, 29, when informed she had reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.
"Obviously it's been a while since I've played, I'm just trying to look day by day and see what happens. But I'm definitely enjoying my time on court these days."
Earlier, Czech Barbora Strycova won a tempestuous encounter with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarter-final against Japan's newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
The Olympic doubles bronze medallist took the first-set tiebreak 7-5 but both players screamed in frustration at their wastefulness in a contest that lasted well over three hours.
Having used all her challenges, Strycova huffily staged a sit-down protest after Kontaveit saved one of eight match points with a passing shot that replays showed missed the line by some margin.
But the Czech returned to her task and closed out the match when Kontaveit whiffed a drive-volley far beyond the baseline.
"I know I will have to play very well to beat Naomi," said Strycova.
"She's a star -- she's just won a Grand Slam, which was such a huge success for her. Playing in Japan the support will be for her but I'll try my best and see what happens."
The Belarusian, who slipped further down the rankings as a result of a lengthy custody battle over baby Leo, will face either top seed Caroline Wozniacki, who is chasing a hat-trick of Tokyo titles, or Italy's Camila Giorgi in the last eight.
Wildcard Azarenka, currently 63rd on the women's WTA rankings, broke for 4-3 with a dipping backhand and clinched the opening set with a fizzing pass that landed on Barty's shoelaces, forcing the seventh seed to dump a forehand into the net.
Azarenka raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and the two-time Australian Open champion delivered the coup de grace by jamming up Barty with a vicious kick serve into the ribcage on her second match point.
"That makes me feel a little old, but I'm happy to be here," said Azarenka, 29, when informed she had reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.
"Obviously it's been a while since I've played, I'm just trying to look day by day and see what happens. But I'm definitely enjoying my time on court these days."
Earlier, Czech Barbora Strycova won a tempestuous encounter with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarter-final against Japan's newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
The Olympic doubles bronze medallist took the first-set tiebreak 7-5 but both players screamed in frustration at their wastefulness in a contest that lasted well over three hours.
Having used all her challenges, Strycova huffily staged a sit-down protest after Kontaveit saved one of eight match points with a passing shot that replays showed missed the line by some margin.
But the Czech returned to her task and closed out the match when Kontaveit whiffed a drive-volley far beyond the baseline.
"I know I will have to play very well to beat Naomi," said Strycova.
"She's a star -- she's just won a Grand Slam, which was such a huge success for her. Playing in Japan the support will be for her but I'll try my best and see what happens."
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
- AFC U-16 Championship: Confident of Strong Showing, Indian Colts Have Task Cut Out in Malaysia
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...