News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Mum's the Word as Larissa Iapichino Breaks World U20 Indoor Long Jump Record
1-MIN READ

Mum's the Word as Larissa Iapichino Breaks World U20 Indoor Long Jump Record

Larissa Iapichino (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Larissa Iapichino (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Larissa Iapichino jumped 6.91 metres at the Italian national championships to set a new indoor under-20 long jump world record.

European junior champion Larissa Iapichino set a new indoor under-20 long jump world record on Saturday to match the Italian mark of her mother Fiona May.

Iapichino jumped 6.91 metres at the national championships in the Italian Adriatic town of Ancona.

The 18-year-old overtook the previous under-20 record of 6.88m achieved by German legend Heike Drechsler on February 1, 1983 in Berlin.

Iapichino also equalled the Italian long jump record which her mother, a two-time world long jump champion and Olympic silver medallist, achieved aged 28, on her way to gold at the indoor European Championships in Valencia in March 1998.

"I found the necessary energy jump after jump, then the incredible happened," said Iapichino, who also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with the best jump so far this year.

"The Olympics? I'll go and learn from the best."


Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...