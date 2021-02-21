Mum's the Word as Larissa Iapichino Breaks World U20 Indoor Long Jump Record

European junior champion Larissa Iapichino set a new indoor under-20 long jump world record on Saturday to match the Italian mark of her mother Fiona May.

Iapichino jumped 6.91 metres at the national championships in the Italian Adriatic town of Ancona.

✅ World indoor U20 record✅ World lead✅ Equals national indoor recordLarissa Iapichino 🇮🇹 leapt to 6.91m at the Italian Indoor Championships to equal the national indoor record set by her mother Fiona May!📽 Video from @atleticaitalia pic.twitter.com/WymeFNNPq0— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) February 20, 2021

The 18-year-old overtook the previous under-20 record of 6.88m achieved by German legend Heike Drechsler on February 1, 1983 in Berlin.

Iapichino also equalled the Italian long jump record which her mother, a two-time world long jump champion and Olympic silver medallist, achieved aged 28, on her way to gold at the indoor European Championships in Valencia in March 1998.

"I found the necessary energy jump after jump, then the incredible happened," said Iapichino, who also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with the best jump so far this year.

"The Olympics? I'll go and learn from the best."