MUN vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa on Friday night and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten record in the Premier League to 10 matches. Aston Villa, on the other hand, will head across to Old Trafford and they will be knowing that a victory will move them to within one point of their second-placed opponents on the points table.

In 25 previous encounters between both the sides, Manchester United have the edge as they have won 19 games, but have lost one and drawn five.

Both these sides locked horns back in July 2020 in the English Premier League, and Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0.

Manchester United have a number of injury concerns to deal with - at the back they will have to deal with the absence of centre-back Victor Lindelof. Centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are also out owing to injuries.

For Aston Villa, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes are out injured and there are doubts over the availability of Ross Barkley.

MUN vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Aston Villa: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Aston Villa probable line-up vs Manchester United: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi