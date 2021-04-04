MUN vs BRI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Brighton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Premier League is back after a break and Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday. They come into this match after their impressive wins over Southampton and Newcastle United.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been impressive as they grabbed all the three points against fellow strugglers Newcastle United in their last match and would hope to carry that form into this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester City and their only hope is now the UEFA Europa League. They will be without the services of Anthony Martial due to injury. Also, Victor Lindelof is out with a back problem.

Brighton too will be without the services of Aaron Connolly who picked up an injury during national services. Apart from him, they will be without the services of Adam Webster, Florin Andone, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Brighton game will commence at 12:00 AM IST.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Monday, March 05 – 12:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

ARS vs TOTEdinson CavaniDanny WelbeckDean HendersonHarry Maguire, Eric BaillyBen White, Lewis DunkFred, Scott McTominay, Pascal Gross, Yves BissoumaEdinson CavaniDanny WelbeckMUN vs BRIDean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford; Edinson CavaniMUN vs BRIRobert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck