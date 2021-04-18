MUN vs BUR Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will welcome Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday in what will be their latest English Premier League fixture. The Red Devils will come into this match after their 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.
On the other hand, Burnley went 2-1 to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in the match which took place at Turf Moor. There was only a consolation goal from Matej Vydra.
Burnley will not be able to avail the services of Robbie Brady and Kevin Long. And at the same time, there are doubts over the availability of striker Ashley Barnes as well as their marquee goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Manchester United will be without the services of Anthony Martial and centre-back Phil Jones. And there are doubts over the availability of Eric Bailly. Barring these, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go with a solid and fit squad at his disposal.The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Burnley game will commence at 08:30 pm IST.MUN vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Burnley Live StreamingManchester United vs Burnley match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.MUN vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Burnley: Match DetailsMonday, April 18 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs BUR Dream11 team for Manchester United vs BurnleyCaptain: Edinson CavaniVice-captain: Matej VydraGoalkeeper: Dean HendersonDefenders: Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Matthew Lowton, James TarkowskiMidfielders: Fred, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Westwood, Josh BrownhillStrikers: Edinson Cavani, Matej VydraMUN vs BUR, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Burnley: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson CavaniMUN vs BUR, Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood
