MUN Vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will roll out the carpet for Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 outing on Saturday, October 24. The Red Devils, who won their last Premier League game against Everton with a margin of 4-1, will be riding high on their winning momentum in their home game. Right now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are 15th on Premier League table with six points next to their name. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture will be hosted at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Chelsea, meanwhile, went head-to-head against Southampton in their last Premier League outing. The Blues drew the game 3-3. Currently, Chelsea are 8th with eight points. A win tonight will take the to the top four.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 10:00 pm IST.

For Manchester United, defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out from the upcoming game due to injury. Whereas defender Harry Maguire is expected to miss the fixture. Forward Anthony Martial is out due to suspension.

On the other side, Frank Lampard has a fully fit squad for their away fixture.

MUN Vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Manchester United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MUN Vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Chelsea : Match Details

October 24 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Old Trafford Stadium

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Captain: Rashford

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Vice-Captain: Fernandez

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: De Gea

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Silva, Chilwell

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Midfielders: McTominay, Kante, Havertz

Premier League 2020-21, MUN Vs CHE Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea Strikers: Fernandez, Rashford, Werner

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner