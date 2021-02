MUN vs EVE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will look to build on their big win over Southampton earlier this week when they face Everton at Old Trafford. It has been a memorable 2020/21 Premier League campaign for Manchester United and they have been serious contenders for the title race. They have been quite ruthless against lower ranked sides and will make the work cut out for Everton.

Everton, on the other hand, have been quite impressive this week and they come into this match after an admirable 2-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Everton game will commence at 1:30 AM IST.

Manchester United vs Everton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, February 07- 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at Old Trafford.

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton captain: Edinson Cavani

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton vice-captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton goalkeeper: David de Gea

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton midfielders: Fred, Paul Pogba, James Rodriguez, Richarlison

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs EVE Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Everton strikers: Edinson Cavani, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

MUN vs EVE, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Everton: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

MUN vs EVE, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Robin Olsen; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin