MUN vs IBKS Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H match, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir - Playing XI, Football

The upcoming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group H match will see hosts Manchester United face off with Champions League debutants Istanbul Basakshir on Wednesday, November 25 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways and remain on top of Group H standings. They are currently level with six points along with second placed RB Leipzig, even after being beaten 2-1 by Basaksehir in a reverse game earlier this month. Following their shocking loss in Turkey, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men bounced back with two wins before and after the international break.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir are at the bottom of Group H, tied with PSG on three points. Basaksehir, after their historic win against Manchester United at home, followed it by another one over Genclerbirligi 2-1 in the home league. However, they will enter the match on the back of a 3-2 away defeat to Besiktas on the weekend.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir will be played at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir: MUN vs IBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Captain: Alex Telles

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Goalkeeper: Volkan Babacan

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Defenders: Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Martin Skrtel, Alex Telles

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Midfielders: Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Strikers: Demba Ba, Edinson Cavani

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

UEFA Champions League MUN vs IBKS, Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Volkan Babacan (GK); Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal, Irfan Kahveci; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Deniz Turuc, Demba Ba