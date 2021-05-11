MUN vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between Manchester United and Leicester City: Manchester United will be in a hope to keep Manchester City from their crowning moment yet again when they welcome Champions League-chasing Leicester City to Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Red Devils came back to win 3-1 against Aston Villa on Sunday, whereas Leicester’s hope for a top-four finish suffered a blow after a crushing 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United.

Both sides look strong on paper and can be lethal on their day, however, they are likely to share the spoils in this fixture. The MUN vs LEI Premier League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between MUN vs LEI, here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs LEI Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the Premier League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. While Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the action.

MUN vs LEI Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

MUN vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Greenwood

Vice-Captain: James Maddison

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Wesley Fofana, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Kelechi Iheanacho

MUN vs LEI Probable XIs

Manchester United: Dean Henderson (GK); Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

