MUN vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Group H table-toppers, Manchester United and RB Leipzig, will come face-to-face against each other for the first time in the European competition when they will play the UEFA Champions League group match on Thursday. With previous victories from their last group match fixture, both the teams have three points each. RB Leipzig top the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group H chart with their 2-0 dominance over Istanbul Basaksehir on October 21. Placed at number 2, Manchester United scored a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint Germain on the same day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils could not repeat their UEFA Champions league's first match's magic in their next outing against Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League. RB Leipzig, on the other hand, defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1 on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

There are a few absentees on each side. While Manchester United are coming to the field without the support of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and midfielder Jesse Lingard, RB Leipzig has a bigger list of injuries. It includes Tyler Adams, Konard Laimer, Lukas Kolstermann and Fabrice Hartman.

The UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs RB Leipzig will kick-off at 1:30 am.

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Captain: Bruno Fernandes

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig vice-captain: Marcus Rashford

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig goalkeeper: David de Gea

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Henrichs, Harry Maguire

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig midfielders: Angeliño, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig strikers: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Yussuf Poulsen

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, Manchester United probable lineup vs RB Leipzig: David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

MUN vs LEP UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig probable lineup vs Manchester United: Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Hwang Hee-chan