MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between Manchester United vs Liverpool: Manchester United host Liverpool in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the two old rivals. Should United win, a top-four finish will be ensured and as a result, a Champions League spot for the next season. Should Liverpool win, they will strengthen their own hopes of a top-four finish and also confirm Manchester City as the Premier League champions for the ongoing season.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns to deal with while Liverpool have been continuously facing fitness issues to several first-choice players which in turn has also marred their campaign. They will be without defender Nat Phillips while there’s no hope of Jordan Henderson and Divok Origi making return either.

MUN vs LIV Live Streaming

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FC match will be telecast live on Star Sports network. The live streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

MUN vs LIV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 2 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will start at 9:00 PM IST.

MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Bruno Fernandes (captain), Mohamed Salah (vice-captain), Alisson Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka, Robertson, Shaw, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Fred, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs LIV Full Squad

Manchester United: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, S Romero, L Grant, N Bishop, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, A Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Fred, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, E Galbraith, A Diallo Traore, H Mejbri, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, S Shoretire, A Elanga

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Adrian, C Kelleher, L Hughes, J Ojrzynski, H Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ozan Kabak, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Ben Davies, Billy Koumetio, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner, Ben Woodburn, L Clarkson, J Cain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

