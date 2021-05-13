MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Friday will travel to Old Trafford for their next Premier League (EPL) match against Manchester United on Friday.

Man United are coming into this game after losing to Leicester City 1-2 on Tuesday. On the other hand, Liverpool registered a thumping 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday as Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara scored in each half.

Liverpool are currently placed at the sixth spot at the Premier League table. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Man United are placed at the second spot behind leader Manchester City, with 70 points in their kitty from 35 games.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side have secured their positing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Liverpool are fighting to finish the season inside top four.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Man United and Liverpool; here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

MUN vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between MUN vs LIV is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar in India.

MUN vs LIV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 14 at Man United’s Old Trafford stadium. The game will start at 12:45 am (IST).

MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohd Salah

Vice-Captain- Bruno Fernandes

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andrew Robertson, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Fred

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (VC), Marcus Rashford

MUN vs LIV Probable XIs:

Manchester United predicted XI: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

