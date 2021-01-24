MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After a drab draw between both the sides, fans will now be hoping for a better encounter when Manchester United take on Liverpool for the second time in eight days. Earlier, there was a drab 0-0 draw which was played out at Anfield in the FA Cup. Now, there an FA Cup fifth round up for grabs.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to advance and get his side back to winning ways after his side has slumped in the recent ties. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, will see this match as another chance to show his team have the capability to bag the title this season.

In 232 previous games between both the sides, Manchester United have won 88, while Liverpool have won 77 matches.

Manchester United will not be able to avail the services of centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, who are both nursing injuries.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will be closely monitoring the availability of his captain Jordan Henderson.

MUN vs LIV FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Liverpool: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

MUN vs LIV FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Liverpool probable line-up vs Manchester United: Alisson Becker, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas; Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane