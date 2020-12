MUN vs LUFC Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will be eyeing to make it to the top four when they take on Leeds United on Sunday, December 20. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United fixture will be played at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. In the previous match, Manchester United managed to keep a clean sheet with a 3-2 win over Sheffield United. Whereas, Leeds United thrashed Newcastle United 5-2. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Leeds United kick-off time is 10:00 pm. As per league standings, Manchester United are 7th with 23 points. On the other hand, with 17 points from 13 games, Leeds are sitting on 13th position.

Live Streaming

All Premier League games will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. For live streaming, football lovers can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Match Details

December 20, Sunday: 10:00 pm at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Leeds United

Dream11 captain: Rashford

Dream11 vice-captain: Pogba

Dream11 goalkeeper: De Gea

Dream11 defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Alioski

Dream11 midfielders: Phillips, Rodrigo, Pogba

Dream11 strikers: Fernandes, Bamford, Rashford

Manchester United Probable Starting XI vs Leeds United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Martial, Rashford

Leeds United Probable Starting XI vs Manchester United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Hernandez, Harrison; Bamford