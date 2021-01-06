MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A ticket to the finale at Wembley will be up for grabs when Manchester United welcome neighbours Manchester City to Old Trafford this week in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Manchester United have been brilliant in the recent past as they beat Luton Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton in the last three rounds. Ole’s men have scored eight goals in the process and have not conceded any goals in the process.

City, on the other hand, were slow to get off the blocks, but ever since they have found their groove, they have been quite dominant. They have won each of their last four games and will head across with a lot of confidence.

United will be without the services of striker Edinson Cavani and defender Phil Jones in this match.

For City, as many as six players have contracted the coronavirus - they are Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes, Tommy Doyle, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres and hence, they will miss out.

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Streaming

The League Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City will not be broadcasted in India. One can watch live streaming on the official Facebook page.

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City: Match Details

January 7, Thursday - Old Trafford Stadium at 1:15 am IST.

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City captain: Raheem Sterling

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City vice-captain: Marcus Rashford

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City goalkeeper: David de Gea

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City defenders: Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Ruben Dias

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City strikers: Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Manchester City: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs MCI League Cup, Dream11 Manchester City probable line-up vs Manchester United: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling