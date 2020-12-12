MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It is the time of the Manchester derby as Manchester United will host Manchester City in a Premier League 2020-21 match which would be feisty, explosive and closely monitored. It has not been a good start to their campaigns for both the sides and they would want to set the record straight in this match.

The Red Devils, who were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League earlier in this week, are currently placed seventh in the Premier League, and hence, would want to prove a point or two.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is just one point behind Manchester United and they have found same late form, but would want to edge up the table with a win at the Old Trafford.

MUN vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, lkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne

Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, Mason Greenwood

MUN vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable starting XI vs Manchester City: David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

MUN vs MCI Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable starting XI vs Manchester United: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus