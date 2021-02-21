MUN vs NU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they play hosts to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. After showing their form to go all the way to clinch the title, Manchester United have won just one of their last five league games. This has allowed Manchester City to open up a ten-point lead at the top.

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones will be sidelined for Manchester United while both Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani might be available.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are struggling and they are just above the relegation zone. They are only a few points clear of 18th placed Fulham. They head into this game after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The reverse fixture at St. James’ Park in October last year saw Manchester United hit back after a goal down to beat Newcastle United 4-1.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Newcastle United game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

MUN vs NU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming

Manchester United vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MUN vs NU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Match Details

Monday, February 22 – 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs NU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Captain: Anthony Martial

Vice-captain: Joelinton

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick

Strikers: Anthony Martial, Joelinton

MUN vs NU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Newcastle United: David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

MUN vs NU, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton