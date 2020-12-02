MUN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H Match, Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain - Playing XI, Football

Manchester United will welcome Paris Saint Germain on Thursday, December 3, at Old Trafford in an exciting Group H fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

Manchester United will have the opportunity to make it three consecutive wins against Paris Saint Germain if they manage a victory at home again. In the last outing, the Red Devils won 2-1 against Istanbul Basaksehir. They currently lead the Group H points table with nine points from four outings.

Whereas, Paris Saint Germain are currently not in their top form having won just twice in their last five outings. They currently sit second in the UEFA Champions League Group H table with six points from four games. They head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Both the teams have met on three occasions, with the Red Devils winning twice and the PSG once. The previous outing resulted in a 2-1 win for the hosts.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain: MUN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Captain: Kylian Mbappe

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Vice-Captain: Neymar

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Defenders: Layvin Kurzawa, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Layvin Kurzawa

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Rafinha

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint Germain: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

UEFA Champions League MUN vs PSG, Paris Saint Germain possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar