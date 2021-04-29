MUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final Match between Manchester United and AS Roma: Manchester United will be aiming to take a step towards the finals of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 when they host AS Roma at Old Trafford on Friday. The red devils have been superb in the European cup. After easing past AC Milan, they cruised against Granada with a 4-0 aggregate in the quarterfinals to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. On the other hand, the Italian side grabbed a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax in the quarterfinals to set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with Manchester United.

The MUN vs ROM UEFA Europa League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between MUN vs ROM, here is everything you need to know:

MUN vs ROM Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Sony Network. While SonyLIV will live stream the action.

MUN vs ROM Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 30 at Old Trafford. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

MUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Rashford

Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Goalkeeper: David De Gea,Pau Lopez

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Bryan Cristante,

Midfielders: Jordan Veretout, Paul Pogba, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Edin Dzeko

MUN vs ROM Probable XIs

Manchester United: David De Gea (WK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

AS Roma: Pau Lopez (GK); Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling; Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

