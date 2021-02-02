MUN vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will want to get back to winning ways as they continue their 2020-21 campaign at home when they take on Southampton. The side has managed to pick up just the one point from their last two league matches.

Southampton, on the other hand, have suffered three straight losses in England's top flight and this has seen them drop down to the 11th position in the table.

The Saints have only won only thrice away from home all season, but have suffered two defeats and this is the match where they will be looking to take advantage of United's recent problems.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Southampton game will commence at 01:45 AM IST.

Manchester United vs Southampton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Wednesday, February 03- 01:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

captain: Bruno Fernandes

vice-captain: Danny Ings

goalkeeper: David de Gea

defenders: Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens

midfielders: Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong

strikers: Danny Ings, Anthony Martial

MUN vs SOU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up Southampton: David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

MUN vs SOU, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery; Moussa Djenepo, Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings