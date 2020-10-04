MUN vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the iconic Old Trafford Stadium for their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played on October 4, Sunday. In the previous encounter, Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-2 whereas Tottenham drew 1-1 with Newscastle.

Right now, on the EPL points table, Manchester United are 14th with three points. On the other side, Tottenham Hotspur have four points from three matches and are sitting on the 8th slot.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will kick off at 9:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, MUN vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Manchester United have no new injuries ahead of the game night. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other side, will miss the company of forward Son Heung-min who is nursing a hamstring injury. While midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and new-signing Gareth Bale are out of contention for the upcoming game.

MUN vs TOT Premier League Dream11 Team, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Rashford

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain: Kane

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Lloris

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Dier, Shaw

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Pogba, Fernandes

Premier League MUN vs TOT Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Rashford, Martial, Kane

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane