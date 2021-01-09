MUN vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Watford Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will aim to book their spot in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup as they are all set to welcome Championship side, Watford, to Old Trafford on Saturday night. United, who won the last of their 12 FA Cups in 2016, had to suffer a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

At the same time, Watford will come into the match after their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Championship on January 2.

Manchester United have won 23 of the previous 34 games against Watford, while they have lost on only six occasions. They will miss Edinson Cavani, who is serving a suspension while Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are both injured and unavailable for selection.

For Watford, Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are all unavailable. On the other hand, Christian Kabasele's knee injury could well see him miss out for this match.

MUN vs WAT FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Watford: Dean Henderson; Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial

MUN vs WAT FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Watford probable line-up vs Manchester United: Ben Foster; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Ben Wilmot, Adam Masina; Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr; Andre Gray, Troy Deeney