MUN vs WBA Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the search for a first win at home in the Premier League, Manchester United will host West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 22. The match will kick-off at 01:30am IST.

Manchester United have won all three-home league away games this season but have managed to gain just one point from the four in the Premier League so far. However, they will be looking for a consecutive win in the home league after comfortably beating Everton 3-1 in the last fixture when they face a struggling West Bromwich side.

West Bromwich Albion are grappling without a win at home or away so far in the season and are in the relegation zone. The Baggies had a disappointing home league campaign and are currently winless from their 12 outings so far in the season.

In their last encounter at Old Trafford, West Brom registered a cheeky 1-0 win against Manchester United. The Red Devils could lose consecutive league matches at home against the Baggies, as the visitors hold an edge with three wins out of their last five.

MUN vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Live Streaming

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MUN vs WBA Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion: Match Details

November 21 – 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Old Trafford.

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Captain: Harry Maguire

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Vice-Captain: Branislav Ivanovic

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Goalkeeper: Sam Johnstone

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Defenders: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Midfielders: Donny Van De Beek, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Strikers: Edinson Cavani, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

MUN vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van De Beek, Edinson Cavani

MUN vs WBA, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson