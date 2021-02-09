MUN vs WHU Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United and West Ham United will face off each other at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening with a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs for both teams. The Red Devils have beaten Watford and Liverpool in order to progress to the fifth round of the competition. West Ham, on the other hand, have overcome Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers to advance to this stage.

West Ham United will have to be brilliant at the back against a belligerent Manchester United attacking unit that has plenty of goals in them.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United game will commence at 01:00 AM IST.

MUN vs WHU FA Cup 2020-21, Manchester United vs West Ham United: Live Streaming

Manchester United vs West Ham United will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of select FA Cup matches will be available on SonyLIV.

MUN vs WHU FA Cup 2020-21, Manchester United vs West Ham United: Match Details

Wednesday, February 10 – 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at Old Trafford.

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United captain: Edinson Cavani

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United vice-captain: Michail Antonio

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen

FA Cup 2020-21, MUN vs WHU Dream11 team for Manchester United vs West Ham United strikers: Edinson Cavani, Michail Antonio

MUN vs WHU, FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs West Ham United: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

MUN vs WHU, FA Cup 2020-21 West Ham United possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio