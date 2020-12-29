MUN vs WOL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will be squaring off against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Both teams come into the clash on the back of draws, Manchester United drew 2-2 against Leicester while the Wolves held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 scoreline on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently placed fourth with 27 points from 14 games so far. Nuno Espirito Santo's side, on the other hand, stand at the 11th place with 21 points from 15 games. Manchester United have won eight of the fourteen matches they have played in this season, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged victorious in six of the 15 clashes.

The Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers game will commence at 1.30 am.

MUN vs WOL Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Streaming

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MUN vs WOL Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Details

Wednesday, December 30 - 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Old Trafford.

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers captain: Marcus Rashford

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers vice-captain: Conor Coady

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper: David de Gea

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers defenders: Eric Bailey, Harry Maguire, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Nemanja Matic

Premier League 2020-21, MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction for Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers strikers: Pedro Neto, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs WOL, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

MUN vs WOL, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto