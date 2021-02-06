Munich Air Disaster: Plane Crash That Nearly Wiped Out Manchester United Side in 1958

February 6, 1958, a tragic date no football fan -- irrespective of the club or country they support -- can ever forget. Sixty-three years ago, on this day, a plane crash at the Munich-Riem Airport, Germany, all but wiped out Manchester United's young football team. At least 8 of the United players lost their lives in what's known as the Munich Air Disaster. The world comes together every year to mourn the loss of these superstars.

Twelve other people on board died in the tragic crash that shook the footballing world. Among those who didn't survive the crash were the then United captainRoger Byrne, Mark Jones, Duncan Edwards, Tommy Taylor, Eddie Colman, Liam Whelan, David Pegg and Geoff Bent.

Manchester United were in Belgrade for the European Cup semi-final game tie against Red Star Belgrade. The British European Airways plane, carrying the players, staff and journalists, halted in Munich, Germany, to refuel. After the first two failed attempts to take off from the Munich airport, the plane crashed when it tried the third time.

Later, in an interview, goalkeeper Harry Gregg, one of the survivors, said in the moments before the crash “everyone sensed it was going to happen.”

The Manchester United side were referred to as "Busby Babes". Under the legendary manager, Sir Matt Busby, the team flooded with youngsters had won two successive league championships.

Tom Jackson, a journalist, had given the term "Busby Babes" for one extraordinary reason: none of the players at the time were bought by the club. They all were products of the famed Manchester United academy under Busby.

Matt Busby, too, was severely injured in the crash, nearly forcing him to quit football. However, there is more to the story. The legendary manager rebuilt the club and his side won the FA cup glory within five years. Not just that, the team dominated League football, too, winning two titles during the same time. But the most remarkable of victories came a decade after the crash. Busby's side won the 1968 European Cup. He retired as the manager the following year.