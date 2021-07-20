Murali Sreeshankar is the spectacular Indian young athlete who created a national record of 8.26 metres long jump in 2021. He was born in Palakkad, Kerala on March 27, 1999. The brilliant athlete emerged as a promising jumper right from a very young age.

When Murali was 13, he became state-level under-10 champion in 50 metres and 100 metres. He won National School Senior Athletics Long Jump in class 12, and made a National Record (7.57 m) at SGFI Meet held at Pune. Murali hails from a family of athletes. K.S.Bijimol, winner of silver medal in 800 metres at the 1992 Asian Junior Athletics Championships is his mother.

S. Murali who is an ex-triple jump athlete, happens to be Murali’s father. The latter is a silver medalist at the South Asian Games. Murali currently gets coached by his father. Murali has a sister named Sreeparvathy who is a heptathlete. Murali is currently pursuing B.Sc Mathematics, besides gearing up for his first Olympics to be held in Tokyo. He is part of the Target Olympic Scheme introduced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Age - 22

Sports/Discipline - Long Jumper

Working Ranking - 34

First Olympic Games - Tokyo Olympics, 2021

Major Achievements

Asian Games

— Bronze - Long jump with a distance of 7.47 meters at Asian Junior Athletics Championships, 2018 Gifu, Japan

— 6th position - Qualified for triple jump and finished with 7.95 meters at Jakarta Asian Games, 2018

National Level

Murali broke his own national record and won gold medal in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships in Patiala, Punjab in March 2021. He jumped for 8.26 meters.

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Murali in March 2021 secured his berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. When he achieved 8.22 metres by jumping 8.26 meters, he remarkably reached the Olympics qualification mark. He looks pretty promising and ready for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

