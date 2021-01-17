News18 Logo

Murphy Lifts New Hampshire Over Stony Brook 81-64
Murphy Lifts New Hampshire Over Stony Brook 81-64

Murphy Lifts New Hampshire Over Stony Brook 81-64

Qon Murphy had a careerhigh 24 points as New Hampshire defeated Stony Brook 8164 on Saturday.

STONY BROOK, N.Y.: Qon Murphy had a career-high 24 points as New Hampshire defeated Stony Brook 81-64 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez had 16 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (5-5, 4-3 America East Conference). Nick Guadarrama added 14 points and six assists. Nick Johnson had 13 points.

New Hampshire totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and four blocks for the Seawolves (6-5, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Frankie Policelli also scored 12 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 10 points.

The teams meet again today.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


