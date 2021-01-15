News18 Logo

Murphy Scores 14 To Carry Belmont Past Tennessee Tech 88-67
1-MIN READ

Murphy Scores 14 To Carry Belmont Past Tennessee Tech 88-67

Grayson Murphy had 14 points and seven steals and Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, romping past Tennessee Tech 8867 on Thursday night.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.: Grayson Murphy had 14 points and seven steals and Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, romping past Tennessee Tech 88-67 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard had 15 points for Belmont (13-1, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 14 points. JaCobi Wood had 10 points and six rebounds.

Belmont dominated the first half and led 43-21 at halftime. The Golden Eagles 46 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Shandon Goldman had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (1-13, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Damaria Franklin added 11 points. Amadou Sylla had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
