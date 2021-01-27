News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Mateo Musacchio Completes Switch from AC Milan to Lazio
1-MIN READ

Mateo Musacchio Completes Switch from AC Milan to Lazio

Mateo Musacchio (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mateo Musacchio (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The Argentinian centre back has moved to Rome on a permanent deal, but a club statement did not reveal the length of his contract.

Musacchio, who has been capped six times by his country, has made one appearance in Serie A this season since recovering from ankle surgery in December.

He departs Milan with two goals from 75 appearances in all competitions since joining from Spanish club Villarreal in 2017.

Lazio are seventh in the Serie A standings, nine points behind Milan in first place.


