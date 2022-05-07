Muslim Girls Aren't Usually Encouraged to Pursue Wrestling But my Father Stood by my Side, Says Sanofar Pathan

When rising Indian wrestler Sanofar Pathan began pursuing the sport seriously, she and her father were discouraged from doing so. The talented Gujarat wrestler who has set her sights on winning medals at the international tournaments now, says that in her community it’s rare to see girls choosing wrestling as a serious career option because it’s considered to have a negative effect on their future marital prospects.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared a clip of an interview on social media where Sanofar is talking about her journey as a wrestler, the challenges she had to overcome and how her father stood by her side.

“In Muslims, it’s rare to see (girls pursuing) wrestling," Sanofar said during Sports Samvad. “They feel the girl may not be able to get married in future as it involves (wearing) short clothes and all. Initially, my father and family members used to be taunted (for allowing me to wrestle) but he stood by my side. Today, those who were advising my father to not allow me to pursue wrestling, want their children to join the sport as well."

When asked how she got into sports, Sanofar said it was initially to manage her weight. “I used to gain weight very quickly as a kid. So my father suggested to take up wrestling as not only would it help me in developing height but also help in losing weight too but then things changed completely," she said.

So when did Sanofar realise that wrestling could be a real career option for her?

“In 2016, I took part in the Khel Mahakumbh for the first time and ended up winning a gold. Then my father told me to start practising more. During a summer camp, coaches suggested that I should stick to just one game. I used to play a lot of games - judo, wushu. I have a national gold medal in wushu. My Ahmedabad coach suggested sticking to wrestling. And then I started winning medals. My next target is Asian Games," she said.

“My father is very happy now and he trusts my coach a lot. Inshallah, I will get a medal at the Asian level too," she added

