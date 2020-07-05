MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs - Playing V, Basketball

MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League | In the second game of the day in the ongoing New Zealand Basketball League 2020, Manawatu Jets will go head-to-head against Taranaki Mountain Airs at the Trusts Arena. The New Zealand Basketball League 2020 MKJ vs TNM fixture is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST on Sunday, July 5.

The away team, Taranaki Mountain Airs, are currently playing safe at the second position in the New Zealand Basketball League points table. With six points in five matches, the team have won three outings so far. On the other hand, Manawatu Jets stand fifth in the points table. The host team have four points off four matches in the league, with an equal number of wins and losses.

New Zealand Basketball League Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs: MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Point Guard: Derone Raukawa, Francis Mulvihil, Haike Walker

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jayden Bezant, Shane Temara

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Small Forward: Mitch Dance

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Power Forward: Kenneth Tuffin

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Centre: Vodanovich

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Manawatu Jets possible starting lineup vs Taranaki Mountain Airs: Fee, Thomas, Ashton, Walker, Harris

New Zealand Basketball League MWJ vs TNM, Taranaki Mountain Airs possible starting lineup vs Manawatu Jets: Derone, Baxter, Oscar, Dance, Brooke