My Dream Has Officially Come True: Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin came from a set dow to beat Garbine Muguruza and win her maiden Grand slam title at the Australian Open.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
My Dream Has Officially Come True: Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin
Sofia Kenin (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Sofia Kenin on Saturday beat Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open. This was the 21-year-old's first-ever Grand Slam final and she had entered it as the 14th seed. Kenin won the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

"I just want to say that my dream has officially come true, I can't even describe this feeling," said Kenin, during the post-match presentation ceremony. It's so emotional and I've worked so hard and I'm just so grateful to be standing here. Dreams come true, so if you have one, go for it," she said.

Kenin beat world no.1 and local favourite Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final before beating two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza at the Rod Laver Arena. She is the youngest since Maria Sharapova in 2008 to have won the title.

"These past two weeks have been the best of my life. I have to thank the crowd, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Last but not least I want to thank my team," added Kenin, with her coach and father Alex recording the proud moment on his phone.

"My dad, everyone there, thank you for making this possible. I can't believe we're here today, we all worked so hard and I'm just so grateful."

Muguruza had high praise for her opponent. "Congratulations Sofia, you played an incredible match, an incredible tournament. You deserve the trophy. I think we are going to see you in more finals like this for sure," stated the Spaniard, who will return to the top 20 after a fabulous on-court fortnight.

She went through a difficult draw before reaching the final, beating Kiki Bertens, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and world no.4 Simona Halep in a tough two-setter.

Muguruza totted up eight double-faults, the last one handing the title to Kenin. It was an anti-climax to her title bid, but the Spaniard had no regrets.

"I try to have a good perspective and not be too dramatic," she said.

"Okay, you lost the match, was important one. But, hey, I'm here, I gave myself a chance to be in a final.

